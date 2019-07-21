Paul Krassner Dies: Author And Radical Activist Was 87

Paul Krassner, an author and radical political activist credited with naming the Yippies, has died. He passed Sunday at his home in Desert Hot Springs, according to his daughter, Holly Krassner Dawson. He was 87.
Krassner was an old-line counterculture figure whose political activism made a large impact on the 1960s.
The Youth International Party, which became more widely known as the Yippies, ran a pig for president and threw dollar bills on the New York Stock Exchange floor, to name two political pranks.
Krassner was a free speech advocate and later a widely known author who appeared at many political and entertainment events, lending the voice of experience to the DIY movement.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.