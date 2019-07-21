Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

At Hollywood’s Film Academy, Secrecy Crept In Through The Years

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Marvel @ Comic-Con: 'Shang-Chi' Star, 'Blade' Reboot, 'Eternals' Details, More

Read the full story

Paul Krassner Dies: Author And Radical Activist Was 87

Author, comedian and co-founder of the Yippie party as well as stand-up satirist, Paul Krassner, 77, at his Desert Hot Springs, Calif., home on Thursday, May 7, 2009. Krassner's new book, "Who's to Say What's Obscene: Politics, Culture & Comedy in America Today" is expected to be released in July 2009. (AP Photo/Eric Reed) AP Images

Paul Krassner, an author and radical political activist credited with naming the Yippies, has died. He passed Sunday at his home in Desert Hot Springs, according to his daughter, Holly Krassner Dawson. He was 87.

Krassner was an old-line counterculture figure whose political activism made a large impact on the 1960s.

The Youth International Party, which became more widely known as the Yippies, ran a pig for president and threw dollar bills on the New York Stock Exchange floor, to name two political pranks.

Krassner was a free speech advocate and later a widely known author who appeared at many political and entertainment events, lending the voice of experience to the DIY movement.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad