Paul Krassner Dies: Author And Radical Activist Was 87

Author, comedian and co-founder of the Yippie party as well as stand-up satirist, Paul Krassner, 77, at his Desert Hot Springs, Calif., home on Thursday, May 7, 2009. Krassner's new book, "Who's to Say What's Obscene: Politics, Culture & Comedy in America Today" is expected to be released in July 2009. (AP Photo/Eric Reed)

Paul Krassner, an author and radical political activist credited with naming the Yippies, has died. He passed Sunday at his home in Desert Hot Springs, according to his daughter, Holly Krassner Dawson. He was 87.

Krassner was an old-line counterculture figure whose political activism made a large impact on the 1960s.

The Youth International Party, which became more widely known as the Yippies, ran a pig for president and threw dollar bills on the New York Stock Exchange floor, to name two political pranks.

Krassner was a free speech advocate and later a widely known author who appeared at many political and entertainment events, lending the voice of experience to the DIY movement.

Sorry to hear this. One of a kind, truly. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) July 21, 2019

RIP the satirical genius Paul Krassner. His insanely ballsy approach to political comedy stands ever taller today. We did a couple of live shows together in the 90s (with Peter Bergman), and as hard as he was on his targets, he was always lovely to work with. 1/2 — Harry Shearer (@theharryshearer) July 21, 2019