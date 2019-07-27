‘Patriot’: No Plans For Season 3 Of Amazon Series -TCA

It’s been nine months since the Season 2 launch of series Patriot starring Michael Dorman.

At TCA today, Albert Cheng, Amazon Studios’ co-head of TV, indicated that we may have seen the last of the hour-long comedy, which was developed and ordered by the previous regime.

Amazon

“At this time we don’t have a plan for a new season,” he said during the streaming network’s executive session Saturday. “We are not planning a new season.”

After barely surviving his Midwestern corporate cover in Season 1, U.S. intelligence officer John Tavner (Dorman) found himself without his bag of 11 million euros and no closer to the goal of influencing Iran’s presidential election. As a result, John’s father (Terry O’Quinn) ordered more extreme measures in Season 2: the assassination of the pro-nuclear candidate in a heavily guarded Paris compound. John is the linchpin of a high-stakes covert operation with profound global ramifications. And he’s bringing his mom (Debra Winger) with him.

Michael Chernus, Aliette Opheim, Kurtwood Smith and Kathleen Munroe also starred in the series, written, directed and executive produced by Steve Conrad. Patriot also is executive produced by James Parriott, Glenn Ficarra, John Requa, Charles Gogolak and Gil Bellows.