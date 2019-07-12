Patrick Vien Promoted To International Chief At A+E Networks; Edward Sabin Departs

A+E Networks has promoted Patrick Vien to Group Managing Director of International, while Edward Sabin has decided to move on from the cable giant.

Vien and Sabin were previously co-Executive Managing Directors, International.

Vien will now take over control of the international portfolio, based in New York and reporting to Paul Buccieri, President, A+E Networks Group. Sabin, meanwhile is leaving to start a new business.

Vien joined A+E Networks in 2017 and has had oversight of A+E’s businesses throughout Europe, Middle East and Africa. He also oversaw programming strategy for channels outside the U.S and was responsible for overseeing the company’s international content sales across 200+ territories. Most recently, Vien and his team launched a co-production division, and the company’s first international scripted co-production, Miss Scarlet & The Duke, as well as the new unscripted series, Damian Lewis: Spy Wars.

Prior to joining A+E, Vien was President of Pulse Films, whose titles included Lemonade with Beyonce for HBO and the feature film American Honey starring Shia LeBoeuf.

Buccieri said, “Patrick is a talented executive who has helped steward our International vision in over 200 territories, bolstering our brands and expanding our fan base around the globe. I’m very confident in his leadership and keen to partner with him and his teams in building the next chapter of A+E International.”