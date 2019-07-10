Patrick Moran Out In Disney TV Studios Shakeup, Jonnie Davis Named ABC Studios President, Carolyn Cassidy Elevated At 20th TV, Josh Sussman Replaces Howard Davine

Four months after Disney’s $71.3 billion acquisition of key Fox assets was completed, changes are coming to the combined TV production operation Disney Television Studios.

Exiting are ABC Studios President Patrick Moran and studio’s EVP Business Operations Howard Davine. They will be replaced by two senior 20th Century Fox TV executives, Jonnie Davis and Josh Sussman. 20th TV President of Creative Affairs Davis has been named president of ABC Studios. 20th TV SVP, Business Affairs Sussman has been promoted to EVP, Business Affairs, ABC Studios, where he will work for Davis.

At 20th Century Fox TV, studio veteran Carolyn Cassidy, most recently EVP, Current Series, will succeed Davis. She has been promoted to President, Creative Affairs, to run that studio alongside Howard Kurtzman, who continues as president of Business Operations. Terence Carter continues as 20th TV’s EVP development.

Related Story Disney TV Studios Eyes New Profit Participation Model As Industry Continues To Pull Away From Traditional Backend Deals

Davis, Cassidy and Kurtzman report to Craig Hunegs, president of Disney Television Studios. Bert Salke continues as President, Fox 21 Television Studios, also reporting to Hunegs. (You can read Hunegs’ internal memo below)

The restructuring at Disney TV Studios continues the trend of Fox TV executives taking over the key leadership positions at Disney-Fox, which started pre-merger with the appointments of Peter Rice as Chairman, Walt Disney Television and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks, and Dana Walden as chairman, Disney Television Studios and ABC Entertainment, with the entire executive team of 20th TV/Fox 21 moving over. Davis’ appointment is not surprising as he has long been one of Walden’s most trusted lieutenants.

“Jonnie is a great leader with infectious energy and optimism, as well as an incredible partner to our creators. Together with Josh, a gifted business affairs strategist, Jonnie is poised to take ABC Studios to even greater levels of success,” Hunegs said.

Moran, who came to ABC Studios from 20th TV, is leaving after a nine-year stint, most recently as President. With him at the helm, the studio expanded its operation with the launch of cable/streaming division ABC Signature and by adding an unscripted division. Moran, a veteran programming executive, is said to be fielding interest for new opportunities.

Davine also is an industry veteran who is coming off a lengthy tenure at ABC Studios where he is credited with crafting new deal templates in the evolving TV production business.

“I have enormous respect for Patrick and Howard and for all they have achieved in their careers at ABC Studios,” Hunegs said. “Patrick has developed and overseen many landmark series and has an excellent slate of new shows.”

On Davine, Hunegs, who also comes from a business affairs background, said, “I have known Howard for many years and he is one of the most accomplished and effective business affairs executives in our industry, having made a number of groundbreaking deals and run an excellent business.”

Cassidy has run 20th TV’s current series department since July 2015, helping to grow hits such as “This Is Us,” “Empire,” “9-1-1” and “Modern Family.” She first joined 20th TV in August 2009 as VP, Comedy Series and developed “New Girl,” “Fresh Off the Boat” and “Last Man Standing.”

“Carolyn is an absolute star creative executive with extraordinary leadership skills, a deep understanding of the studio and great relationships with our creators and entire company,” Hunegs said. “We are thrilled that Howard will continue alongside her, as together they make a formidable team.”

Davis joined 20th TV in January 2008 as sSVP, Comedy Development, quickly rising to EVP of Comedy. He held the role of EVP, Comedy and Animation Development, before being named President of Creative Affairs, alongside Business Operations President Howard Kurtzman. He helped develop commercial and critical hits “This Is Us” and “Modern Family” and strong performers “New Girl,” “Fresh Off the Boat,” “Last Man on Earth” and “Last Man Standing.” He also oversaw the studio’s recent expansion into animation development which includes the upcoming “Bless the Harts,” “Duncanville,” “Solar Opposites“ and “Central Park.”

Sussman has served as SVP, Business Affairs at 20th TV since 2016. Prior to joining the studio, he was EVP, Business Affairs, and general counsel at Electus.

Dear colleagues,

We will shortly be announcing changes to our leadership at ABC Studios and Twentieth Century Fox Television.

Jonnie Davis, who has done fantastic work leading the creative team at 20th, is moving to ABC Studios as President, effective immediately. Josh Sussman, a gifted and creative deal maker, will also move from 20th to ABC Studios as Executive Vice President, Business Affairs, reporting to Jonnie.

At 20th Century Fox Television, we are really pleased to announce that Carolyn Cassidy has been promoted to President, Creative Affairs. She will run the studio together with Howard Kurtzman, President, Business Operations. They are exceptional leaders.

Patrick Moran and Howard Davine will be stepping down from their current roles and I have enormous respect for all they have achieved in their careers at ABC Studios. Patrick has developed and overseen many landmark series and has an excellent slate of new shows. I have known Howard for many years and he is one of the most accomplished and effective business affairs executives in our industry, having made a number of groundbreaking deals and run an excellent business. Together they have brought to ABC Studios a wonderful group of writers, producers and executives and made a lasting contribution to The Walt Disney Company.

From the launch of Disney Television Studios just over 100 days ago, Dana and I have worked with you to make our studios a home for the most talented people to create the most compelling and entertaining television. In our early days, DTS has added promising new shows, continued to win awards and brought to our studio even more of the best creators. We thank all of you for your excellent work and for creating a new spirit of collaboration.

I know that change can be difficult in the short term. Dana and I will do our best to communicate with you often, with transparency and clarity. We promise you that the years ahead will be filled with creating great television, with great people, having much fun along the way. The best is unquestionably yet to come.

Warmly

Craig