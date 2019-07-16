Patricia Arquette Gets Double Acting Emmy Nom For ‘The Act’ & ‘Escape At Dannemora’

Patricia Arquette has doubled down in the Emmys nominations list this year, with nods for both her leading role in Showtime’s prison-based limited series Escape at Dannemora and for her supporting role in Hulu’s limited series The Act—both were based on real-life characters.

The last actress Emmy-nominated in two categories in the same year like this was Allison Janney in 2016, for Mom and Masters of Sex—a duo of awards she also actually won in 2014. Double nominations have been an interesting Emmy quirk in other instances too. For example Elisabeth Moss was nominated in 2013 for both her lead roles in Top of the Lake and in Mad Men. She was then expected to get another double nom in 2017 for The Handmaid’s Tale and for the second season of Lake, however, only the former was ultimately recognized.

In the Ben Stiller-directed Escape at Dannemora, Arquette plays Joyce Mitchell, a prison worker who becomes romantically involved with two inmates, played by Paul Dano and Benicio del Toro and helps them escape. While in The Act, she is real-life character Dee Dee Blanchard, an abusive mother suffering from Munchausen syndrome by proxy (MSBP), who was murdered by her daughter Gypsy Rose’s boyfriend.

Joey King also scored a lead actress Emmy nom for the role of Gypsy, putting her head-to-head with her co-star Arquette who appears in the lead category for Dannemora. Arquette previously won an Emmy in 2005 for Medium and was nominated again in 2007 for the same show.