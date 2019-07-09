Paramount Network To Honor Patrick Swayze With New Documentary

Patrick Swayze’s life and legacy will be remembered in an upcoming documentary from Paramount Network and Network Entertainment, titled I Am Patrick Swayze.

The film is the latest installment of Paramount Network’s I Am franchise, and will explore the late actor’s childhood in Texas, his road to fame, and his relationship with widow Lisa Niemi.

The project includes interviews with the late Ghost and Dirty Dancing star’s friends and loved ones, including Niemi, his brother Don Swayze, and co-stars Sam Elliott, Jennifer Grey, C. Thomas Howell, Rob Lowe, Kelly Lynch, Demi Moore, Lori Petty, Marshall R. Teague, director Roland Joffe, agent Nicole David, manager Kate Edwards, personal assistant Rosemary Hygate, stuntman Cliff McLaughlin, and bodyguard Frank Whiteley.

I Am Patrick Swayze, directed by Adrian Buitenhuis, is the latest project from Network Entertainment’s award-winning filmmaker Derik Murray. Executive producers include Paul Gertz, Kent Wingerak, Derik Murray, and Paramount Network’s Chaz Gray.

Previous installments of the I Am franchise have focused on John F. Kennedy Jr., Martin Luther King Jr., Steve McQueen, Evel Knievel, Richard Pryor, Sam Kinison, Paul Walker, Chris Farley, Heath Ledger and Richard Pryor.

I Am Patrick Swayze will premiere at the San Antonio Film Festival on Friday, August 2. Television viewers can watch the film on Swayze’s birthday, Sunday, August 18 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on Paramount Network.