Paradigm Takes Full Ownership Of UK Music Agency CODA

Paradigm has taken full-ownership of London-based music agency CODA, which will now merge into Paradigm.

The U.S. agency bought a fifty percent stake in the London outfit five years ago. CODA partners Alex Hardee, Tom Schroeder, James Whitting and Dave Hallybone will continue to lead the London office under the Paradigm banner. The London office will serve as Paradigm’s UK and European HQ.

Paradigm’s roster of music artists includes Halsey, Imagine Dragons, Janet Jackson, Billie Eilish, Kacey Musgraves, Tiësto, Liam Gallagher, Missy Elliott, Shawn Mendes, Sia, Normani, Zedd, Kenny Chesney, Jess Glynne, Above & Beyond, Machine Gun Kelly, Disclosure, Bob Weir, Years & Years, Charli XCX, Estate of Johnny Cash, Bastille, Louis Tomlinson, Alan Walker, Sturgill Simpson, Buddy Guy, Old Dominion, and Hayley Kiyoko.

The agency said, “With Coda’s roster merging into Paradigm’s, the agency now also handles international representation outside North America for Bon Iver, Ellie Goulding, FKA twigs, Lewis Capaldi, Liam Payne, Mark Ronson, Pusha T, Rag’n’Bone Man, Rita Ora, Robyn and Take That.”

The two firms last year launched sports agency CODA Independent Sports.

“CODA and Paradigm have had tremendous success throughout our five-year partnership, creating opportunities and building enduring careers for a roster of exceptional talent,” said Sam Gores, Paradigm Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to the next chapter as one global company, driven by agents who share an unwavering focus on the artists we represent and the art they create.”

Earlier this month, CODA announced an exclusive U.K. partnership with Instrumental, an AI-driven talent discovery business that will give the agent team data and insights into developing musical talent.

Separately, the strategic relationship previously formed between CODA and Independent Talent Group will continue under the leadership of Paradigm’s London partners.

Rumors were rife this year that UTA was looking to acquire Paradigm, but those whispers were shut down by Gores last month.