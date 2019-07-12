‘Paper Girls’ Graphic Novel Adaptation From Legendary TV & Plan B Gets Amazon Series Commitment

EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation, Amazon Studios has landed Paper Girls, a drama based on Brian K. Vaughan’s best-selling graphic novel. The project, which has received a series commitment, hails from Legendary Television and Plan B (12 Years A Slave, Moonlight).

Toy Story 4 co-writer Stephany Folsom will pen the adaptation of the graphic novel, created by Vaughan and co-created by Cliff Chiang. She will executive produce with Vaughan and Plan B.

Paper Girls marks the first project under Vaughan’s multi-year overall deal with Legendary Entertainment. It also expands Folsom’s relationship with Amazon Studios where she currently serves as a Consulting Producer on the anticipated The Lord of the Rings series.

The series follows four young girls who, while out delivering papers on the morning after Halloween in 1988, become unwittingly caught in a conflict between warring factions of time-travelers, sending them on an adventure through time that will save the world. As they travel between our present, the past, and the future — they encounter future versions of themselves and now must choose to embrace or reject their fate. An emotional adventure in which the girls and the women they eventually become are tough, their friendships are authentic, and their journey through time is epic.

Vaughan is a bestselling writer and co-creator of several acclaimed, award-winning comics and graphic novels, including the Hugo Award-winning Saga, with artist Fiona Staples, as well as Ex Machina, with artist Tony Harris, Barrier, with artist Marcos Martin, and We Stand on Guard with artist Steve Skroce.

In TV, Vaughan serves as an executive producer of the adaptation of FX drama series Y: The Last Man starring Diane Lane, and as an executive consultant of Hulu’s Runaways, currently in its second season, which also is based on a comic by him. Vaughan is repped by Verve and Ziffren Brittenham.

Folsom most recently wrote the screenplay for Pixar’s newly released Toy Story 4. She is repped by Verve and Gregg Gellman at Morris Yorn.

Legendary TV’s series slate includes Lost In Space for Netflix; the upcoming Carnival Row for Amazon; and the recently announced Dune: The Sisterhood for WarnerMedia’s new streaming service HBO Max.