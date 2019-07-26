Hulu is expanding its foray into original food programming with a new series starring Top Chef‘s Padma Lakshmi. The streaming network announced the project today at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour.

The Untitled Padma Lakshmi Series is described as a “living cookbook” made up more from people and culture than recipes. Curated by author and chef Lakshmi (Top Chef), the 10-episode series embraces culinary traditions from the first Americans to the latest arrivals, all alongside Padma’s perspectives and personal connection to each story.

Filmed around the country, each episode starts with a single dish that represents and connects to a community’s history and traditions, and explores the evolution of that immigrant community through that cuisine. From family recipes and street food to high-end restaurants, each dish explored is a symbol of a unique journey and story that provides viewers a window into where communities came from and the tale of how they set roots in America.

In the hands of different families and waves of immigration, an organic evolution emerges between traditional recipes and new approaches, different perspectives and emotions, all captured thru Lakshmi’s eyes.

Each 30-minute episode follows Lakshmi as she learns, immerses, and celebrates communities from around the world that have taken root in America, changed it and been changed by it. The series is produced by Part2 Pictures.