Ovation Picks Up Rowan Atkinson-Fronted Detective Drama ‘Maigret’; Sets August Premiere

Cable network Ovation has headed back to Europe for its latest drama – the Rowan Atkinson-fronted Maigret.

The broadcaster, which had success with French drama Versailles and British thriller Riviera, will launch the series, which stars the Mr Bean star as as world-renowned fictional French detective Jules Maigret, on August 31 at 7pm ET.

The series previously aired in the U.S. via SVOD service BritBox.

Ovation will air both seasons of the series set in 1950s Paris over four weeks. It is produced by Ealing Studios and Maigret Productions and originally aired on ITV.

Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve), Lucy Cohu (Becoming Jane), Shaun Dingwall (DCI Banks) and Rufus Wright (EastEnders) also star in the series, which is written by Stewart Harcourt (Love & Marriage).

Exec producers are Barnaby Thompson (St. Trinians) and Ben Latham-Jones (Midsummer Nights Dream) for Ealing Studios, John Simenon for Maigret Productions, and Harcourt. Jeremy Gwilt (Foyle’s War) produced.

Georges Simenon’s Maigret first appeared in print in 1931. Simenon went on to write over 75 Maigret novels, featuring what would become the character’s trademark heavy coat and pipe, selling close to a billion books worldwide. Maigret Sets A Trap is adapted from the novel Maigret tend un piège. Maigret’s Dead Man is based on Maigret et son mort.