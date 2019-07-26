‘Outlander’ Season 5 Won’t Return Until 2020 On Starz

Starz’s centuries-spanning romance drama Outlander won’t air any new episodes in 2019. The series will return in early 2020, Starz COO Jeffrey Hirsch said at TCA Friday.

He was asked to address the decision to delay the premiere of Season 5, based on the fifth in Diana Gabaldon’s series of novels, which is well into production having started filming two months ago.

“The decision behind everything that we do in terms of our programming schedule, is based on delivery schedules,” Hirsch said. “We try to have something on the air to serve the premium female audience. We have some shows coming before that serve the Power audience.”

The supersized final season of Starz’s biggest series, Power will air in two parts, 10 episodes starting Aug. 26 and five in January 2020, network’s programming boss Carmi Zlotnik said today.

Long breaks are not unusual for Outlander. Since switching to 13-episode seasons in Year 2, the show has taken 17 months between the Season 2 and Season 3 debuts and 14 months between the Seasons 3 and Season 4 openers. Season 4 of Outlander premiered in November 2018.