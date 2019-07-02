‘Outer Banks’: Caroline Arapoglou To Recur In Netflix YA Drama Series

Caroline Arapoglou (Stranger Things, The Resident) is set for a recurring role in Outer Banks, Netflix’s 10-episode YA drama series set for premiere in 2020.

Co-created and executive produced by Jonas and Josh Pate and Shannon Burke, Outer Banks is set on the Outer Banks of North Carolina, where a tight-knit group of teens from the wrong side of the tracks called the “Pogues” embark on a mission to find their ringleader’s missing father. In the process, they stumble across a treasure map that unearths a long buried secret.

Arapoglou will play Rose Cameron, a young successful realtor, trophy wife and stepmother living in the Outer Banks. Although she grew up on the poor side of town, Rose has made a place for herself in wealthy society and now enjoys everything it affords her. And while sweet on the surface, she has a ruthlessness that no doubt got her to this place.

Arapoglou can currently be seen in a key role in Netflix’s Stranger Things and is best known for her recurring role as Noni Turner on Fox’s critically acclaimed medical drama The Resident. She is repped by Cory Thompson at Tact Media and People Store.