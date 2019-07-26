‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ Tells Great $5.8M Thursday Night Tale At B.O.

Sony’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood had a fantastic night at the box office with $5.8 million from showtimes Thursday that began at 4 PM, and ComScore/Screen Engine PostTrak exits are great out of the gate with a solid 4 stars and 55% definite recommend.

Hollywood was in play at 3,318 locations. The pic expands to 3,659 today.

While tracking for the Quentin Tarantino ode to the summer of ’69 is in the low $30Ms, the Oscar-winning filmmaker could well be looking at the best opening of his career, besting Inglourious Basterds‘ $38M debut. Adult counterprogramming this summer has gone to the dogs, but Sony could reverse that with its first full-on global collaboration with Tarantino (in the past, the studio handled foreign on the director’s Django Unchained). Putting more gas in Hollywood‘s tank as far as priming ticket sales this weekend is that certified fresh Rotten Tomatoes score of 88%.

Prior to Hollywood, the biggest preview night for Tarantino was Inglourious Basterds’ midnight shows with $1.3M in August 2009. Last night’s haul beats Dunkirk‘s $5.5M, another July pic from a moviegoer fave auteur (Christopher Nolan), which wound up squashing its $35M-$40M tracking at the time with a $50.5M opening. Last night, shows for Hollywood such as the 7:45 PM at the Pacific Theater in Chatsworth, CA were completely filled. We were hearing that days before the pic’s opening, the 70MM shows at the Cinerama dome were sold out. Fandango reported earlier this week that Hollywood is the best advance ticket preseller ever for Tarantino.

Last night’s Hollywood crowd was largely an adult one, with 79% over 25. Men over 25 made up 47% of the audience (by the way, that was a similar turnout for Dunkirk), followed by females over 25 at 32%, males under 25 at 16% and females under 25 at 5%. Guys over 25 gave the Leonardo DiCaprio-Brad Pitt-Margot Robbie retro action drama its best grades at 80% positive. Early diversity turnout was 67% Caucasians, 10% Hispanic, 10% African American and 8% Asian. All these exits and scores can fluctuate as the weekend goes on.

Hollywood we hear cost $96M before P&A, though Sony says $90M. A good start in U.S/Canada could go a long way so that foreign doesn’t have to do all the heavy lifting for this 2 hour, 41 minute feature. No foreign territories are going this weekend for Hollywood.

Among pics in regular release this frame, Disney’s The Lion King led all movies yesterday with an estimated $15M, off 12% from Wednesday, ending its first week with $275.2M. Simba will roar again with around $95M in Weekend 2. Sony’s Spider-Man: Far From Home was second with $2.4M, a third week of $33.5M and a running total of $332.2M. Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story 4 was third with $1.9M, a $24.8M fifth week and a running total of $385.7M. Paramount’s Crawl was fourth with $710K, a $9.6M second week and 14-day total of $27.5M. Disney’s Aladdin was fifth with $580K yesterday, a $6.9M ninth week and running total of $343.1M.