‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ Is Quentin Tarantino’s Biggest Preseller On Fandango

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is outstripping all of the Oscar-winning filmmaker’s previous films in ticket presales on Fandango.

While Lion King is still this weekend’s biggest pre-seller with industry estimates projecting a $95M second weekend, it would not be a shocker if Once Upon a Time in Hollywood turns out to be Tarantino’s biggest weekend opener of all time with around $40M. Tracking has the director’s love letter to his 1969 childhood in the low $30Ms. For Sony, even if the film comes out of the gate slow, the hope is that it legs out to Labor Day, and beyond. Tarantino’s biggest opening to date at the domestic B.O. is Inglourious Basterds which opened to $38M in August 21, 2009 and ended at $120.5M. After that, it’s Django Unchained which made $30.1M over 3-days in a 6-day $63.4M opening. Word is that the 70MM showtimes at the Hollywood Arclight (whose Cinerama Dome makes a cameo in the film) are going fast for tomorrow night’s show. Previews start tomorrow at 4pm in 3,300 locations.

To celebrate the release of “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood,” Fandango is launching today a movie map of the film’s L.A. locations, and Fandango’s streaming service, FandangoNOW will also be releasing a curated playlist of movies that Quentin Tarantino screened for his staff at The New Beverly Cinema as inspiration for the film.