Hot Auction: Heavy Bidding On ‘Don’t Worry Darling’; Spec Has ‘Booksmart’s Olivia Wilde To Star, Direct

EXCLUSIVE: Studios are absolutely salivating over Don’t Worry Darling, a psychological thriller spec for the Time’s Up era. Olivia Wilde, coming off her critically acclaimed directorial debut Booksmart, will direct and star in the film. I’ve heard that between studios and streamers, there might be a dozen offers on the table for a movie that will happen very quickly. The auction should close by the weekend.

The script is by Shane and Carey Van Dyke, who most recently wrote The Silence. The plan is for Wilde’s Booksmart collaborator Katie Silberman to do the rewrite. Vertigo Entertainment’s Roy Lee will produce the film with Wilde and Silberman.

This broadens out Wilde into the genre game. She and Silberman were just at the center of a six-studio bidding battle for an untitled holiday comedy pitch that was won by Universal. All this comes off Booksmart establishing itself as the best reviewed comedy of the summer, in contention for this awards season.

Wilde, who’s currently shooting the Clint Eastwood-directed Richard Jewell, is represented by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham LLP; Silberman is repped by MXN Entertainment and Myman Greenspan; the Van Dykes are with Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment and the Nord Group.

Stay tuned on this one.