‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ & ‘Aladdin’ Actor Joins Sam Worthington & Gugu Mbatha-Raw In ‘Seacole’ Biopic

Numan Acar
Rob Latour/Shutterstock

EXCLUSIVE: Numan Acar, who appears in the upcoming Spider-Man: Far from Home, is set to play opposite Sam Worthington and Gugu Mbatha-Raw in Seacole, the Charlie Stratton-directed indie based on the true-life story of Mary Seacole.

Acar was most recently seen in Disney’s live-action Aladdin remake and is currently shooting the last season of Homeland after spending four seasons on the Showtime series.

Seacole follows Mbatha-Raw as Mary Seacole, a pioneering Jamaican nurse who became known during the Crimean War for her care of wounded British soldiers. Seacole’s self-sacrifice on the front lines and fierce, adversarial relationship with Florence Nightingale during the war made her famous in her time.

Acar will play The Pasha, a high-ranking officer in the Turkish army, a lover not a fighter who helps Mary build her hotel.

Sylvia Hoeks and Sean Delaney also co-star.

Dianne Houston and Marnie Dickens co-wrote the script with Stratton. Producers are Brunson Green of Harbinger Pictures, Hilary Shor, Peter Bevan and Karl Richards. The pic, which is set up at Billy Peterson’s Racing Green Pictures, shoots over the next two months in Malta, Romania and London.

Acar is repped by D2 Management.

