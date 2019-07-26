Starz has opted not to proceed with a second season of comedy Now Apocalypse.

“It was a great show, it was a great experiment for us but we have made the decision not to bring it back,” Starz COO Jeff Hirsch said at the top of the network’s TCA session.

To drum up interest in Now Apocalypse, Starz made the entire first season available across its non-linear platforms at launch, and made the premiere episode available for free on a slew of sites, including Starz.com and Starz YouTube channel.

An official selection of Sundance Film Festival 2019 and CANNESERIES Festival 2019, Now Apocalypse starred Avan Jogia as Ulysses, who is struggling to figure out his life in the surreal city of Los Angeles. Kelli Berglund starred as Carly, Beau Mirchoff as Ford, and Roxane Mesquida as Severine, all of them on quests for love, sex, and fame.

Between sexual and romantic dating-app adventures, Ulysses grows increasingly troubled as foreboding, premonitory dreams make him wonder if some kind of dark and monstrous conspiracy is going on — or if he is just smoking too much weed.

Now Apocalypse was created and executive produced by iconic Indie filmmaker Araki. Academy Award-winning filmmaker Steven Soderbergh and Emmy Award-winning producer Gregory Jacobs also served as executive producers.

Araki directed all 10 episodes and co-wrote the series with author and Vogue.com sex columnist Karley Sciortino who served as consulting producer.