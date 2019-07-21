AMC’s NOS4A2 is coming back for a second go-round. Ahead of its season one finale, AMC has renewed the supernatural horror series for a 10-episode second season. Cast members Zachary Quinto and Ashley Cummings, showrunner and executive producer Jami O’Brien and executive producer Joe Hill shared news of the renewal during the show’s Comic-Con debut today in San Diego.

The renewal comes amid strong ratings for NOS4A2, which currently ranks as a Top 20 cable drama and the #2 new basic cable drama among adults 25-54 and 18-49 in Nielsen Live +3. Season 2 will go into production this fall for premiere on AMC in 2020.

NOS4A2, based on Joe Hill’s best-selling 2013 novel, centers on Vic McQueen (Cummings), a gifted young woman who discovers she has a supernatural ability to find lost things. This ability puts her on a collision course with Charlie Manx (Quinto), a seductive immortal who feeds off the souls of children, then deposits what remains of them into Christmasland – an icy, twisted Christmas village of Manx’s imagination where every day is Christmas Day and unhappiness is against the law. Vic strives to defeat Manx and rescue his victims – without losing her mind or falling victim to him herself. The series also stars Jahkara Smith, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Virginia Kull and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

“This otherworldy series makes remarkable work of Joe Hill’s spine-tingling novel, deftly helmed by Jami O’Brien and with captivating performances by Zachary Quinto and Ashley Cummings and the rest of the talented cast,” said David Madden, president of programming, AMC, BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV, and AMC Studios. “NOS4A2 has kept viewers on the edge of their seats since its debut and we are ready to jump right back in to this story for season two.”

“I am so excited for the opportunity to bring the rest of Joe Hill’s amazing novel to television. Joe’s imagination is unparalleled,” said O’Brien. “I love the characters and the world, and our colleagues at AMC have been wonderful partners. I’m grateful to be playing in the NOS4A2 sandbox.”

The season one finale of NOS4A2 airs on Sunday, July 28 on AMC.

NOS4A2 is produced by AMC Studios in association with Tornante Television. The series is executive produced by Joe Hill, Jami O’Brien and Lauren Corrao.