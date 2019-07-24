Nina Dobrev To Star And Executive Produce Indie Comedy ‘Sick Girl’, Debut Film From Jennifer Cram

EXCLUSIVE: The Vampire Diaries alum Nina Dobrev has come aboard to star and executive produce Sick Girl, an indie film comedy that will serve as the feature writing and directing debut for Jennifer Cram, the longtime casting associate who most recently was casting director on Showtime’s Ray Donovan.

Wendi McLendon-Covey, Brandon Mychal Smith, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Koenig, Hayley Magnus, Dan Bakkedahl and Ray McKinnon will co-star in the pic, a a female-driven comedy centered on Wren Pepper (Dobrev), who feels that she and her lifelong friends have grown apart. A simple white lie from Wren begins to tear that community apart, taking them all on an unexpected ride.

The pic, from privately financed Los Angeles-based production company Whereabouts Unknown, is being produced by Sean McEwen, Cassidy Lunnen, John Papsidera and Jessica Wilde. Takashi Cheng is executive producer with Dobrev, who starred on the CW’s The Vampire Diaries.

“The truest relationships of my life have been those of my close girlfriends,” said Cram. “I’m grateful to be able share an inside glimpse to this incredible bond with audiences everywhere.”

