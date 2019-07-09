Newspath’s Nikki Battiste Named CBS News Correspondent

Nikki Battiste, a CBS Newspath correspondent whose coverage of the Catholic Church sexual abuse scandal helped uncover allegations against a Texas priest who was still in active ministry, has been named a CBS News correspondent.

She’ll be based in New York and report for all CBS News broadcasts and platforms including CBS This Morning, CBS Evening News, CBS Sunday Morning and streaming service CBSN.

Battiste joined CBS News in 2017 as a freelance correspondent for Newspath – CBS’ 24-hour newsgathering service – and was made a staff correspondent for Newspath in 2018. Working with the CBS News investigative unit, Battiste and her team uncovered allegations of sexual abuse against a priest in the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston. After Battiste questioned Cardinal Daniel DiNardo about the allegations against the priest, the priest was removed from ministry. Battiste traveled to Rome last February to cover the Vatican summit addressing the abuse crisis.

Before joining CBS News, Battiste, whose work has was an ABC News producer and reporter based in New York. She reported extensively on the Amanda Knox case from Perugia, Italy, and has also covered the search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370; the Newtown and Virginia Tech school shootings; the Mother Emanuel Church shooting in Charleston; the San Bernardino attack; and the Orlando nightclub massacre. Her work has won several Emmy, Edward R Murrow and CINE Golden Eagle awards, among others. She resides in New York City with her husband.