Fox News’ Laura Ingraham Kicks “Pathetic” Nike After Colin Kaepernick Concerns See July 4th Shoe Yanked From Stores

Just hours before Nike’s Independance Day themed Air Max 1 USA was set to go on sale across America, the sportswear giant has pulled the kicks amidst apparent concerns from Colin Kaepernick about connections to the country’s slavery past – and that’s got Laura Ingraham hitting the boycott button.

“Pathetic!!” tweeted out the Fox News Channel host this evening after the Wall Street Journal reported that the Betsy Ross tinged Air Max 1 USA was DOA after the former NFL star and Nike sponsored civil rights activist expressed reservations to top execs at the Phil Knight co-founded company about the use of the old flag on the shoe.

Not content with make her POV known in one word, Ingraham followed up with seven more less than an hour later:

No more @nike sneakers for our family. “Nike Nixes ‘Betsy Ross Flag’ Sneaker After Colin Kaepernick Intervenes” https://t.co/4Dca4J5bmA — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) July 2, 2019

As social media started taking its own kicks from opposite sides of the political field over the $140 shoe that was supposed to be on the shelves Monday, Team Kaepernick did not respond to request for comment from Deadline on the matter.

However, Nike did have a statement, ambiguous as it might be.

“Nike has chosen not to release the Air Max 1 Quick Strike Fourth of July as it featured the old version of the American flag,” the Oregon-based corporation said.

The 13 white starred flag that Ross is purported to have first made in 1776 at the request of George Washington has in recent years taken on a questionable quality due to the link to the “era of slavery,” as the WSJ said in Monday’s report online. In more the last decade or so, ultra-right and extremist groups like the Patriot movement have taken the old flag up as a symbol, which probably also isn’t an optic Nike thought through very much until the repeatedly forthright Kaepernick raised the subject in the past few days.

Blackballed by the NFL for his stance of taking a knee during the national anthem in protest of racial injustice, ex-San Francisco 49ers quarterback has become a valued part of Nike in the last year with the big buck marketing campaign that dropped during last year’s season opener. With copy like

“Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything,” the branding effort saw sales surge despite conservative backlash. Not that it should have been that much of an eyeopener – Kaepernick already had one of the best-selling shirts in the league and spawned the widely used #ImWithKap hashtag.

Earlier this year the NFL and the ex-quarterback reached a confidential multi-million settlement in the latter’s potentially explosive and exposing collusion lawsuit. Neither side nor fellow plaintiff Eric Reid has spoken publicly about the case since the announcement in February, but clearly the NFL blinked and then some.

Having said that, you know, you just know, that if a FNC host planted a flag on this dropped shoe matter, there is a very good chance Donald Trump will have something to say about it and Kap sooner or later.

Stay tuned.