Nicky Whelan Joins ‘Last Night in Rozzie’; ‘The Exorcism of God’ Casts Will Beinbrink, María Gabriela de Faría & More

Hall Pass and The Wedding Ringer actress Nicky Whelan is set to play opposite Neil Brown Jr. in Last Night in Rozzie, an indie drama which is being directed by Sean Gannet. Brown, Jr. stars as Ronnie Russo, a successful but troubled attorney who returns to his Boston hometown at the request of his dying friend, years after they as children killed his abusive father and covered it up. Whelan’s character is Pattie, a single mother with a tortured past, who must decide whether to let her past dictate her present day integrity with her son. Her additional co-stars are Mike O’Malley, Kevin Chapman, and Jeremy Sisto. Joseph Stephans is producing the pic, which is being financed by Big Show Pictures. McDonough and Kris Meyer serve as executive producers. Whelan, who can next be seen opposite Bruce Willis in the action pic, Trauma Center, is repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment and Innovative Artists.

Shutterstock

Will Beinbrink, who appears in the upcoming It Chapter Two installment, is set to star alongside María Gabriela de Faría

(Syfy’s Deadly Class), Joseph Marcell (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air), and Eric Roberts in the indie horror drama, The Exorcism of God. Alejandro Hidalgo is directing the film, which is set in Mexico and follows Father Peter Williams (Beinbrink), an American exorcist who becomes possessed by the Devil he was trying to expel and is forced against his will to commit a terrible sacrilege. Fifteen years later, the consequences of his sins come back to haunt him, unleashing a terrifying battle. Hidalgo, who directed the Venezuelan horror film, The House at the End of Time, will also produce this project alongside executive producer Joel Seidl through their newly created company, Epica Pictures INC. Venezuelan Production Company Kabche Film Production has financed the project, while Hakuhn Films handles production services in Mexico. Beinbrink is repped by Zero Gravity Management and GVA Talent Agency; de Faría by SuperKollider Management and Buchwald; Marcell by Margrit Polak Management; Roberts is by Cultivate Entertainment and Sovereign Talent Group.