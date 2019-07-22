Nickelodeon Names Jenny Wall As CMO, Eryk Casimero SVP Of Preschool

As the makeover of Nickelodeon continues, two key executive hires have been announced. Jenny Wall is joining the Viacom-owned network as Chief Marketing Officer and Eryk Casemiro as SVP of Nickelodeon Preschool.

As CMO, Wall will be responsible for all on and off-air consumer marketing, brand creative and content launches across all of the network’s platforms. That roster includes digital, social and direct-to-consumer, including Nicktoons, TeenNick, Nick at Nite and Noggin. She will report to Nickelodeon chief Brian Robbins and be based in New York.

“Jenny is a dynamic innovator who knows how to create cultural moments that connect content and audiences,” Robbins said. “As Nickelodeon focuses its efforts to expanding onto new platforms and building our audience, Jenny’s creative instincts and strategic planning will further add to our momentum.”

As head of the preschool division, Casemiro will spearhead preschool production and development across all formats and platforms spanning digital, TV and film, and have oversight of the preschool executives in charge. The announcement was made today by Nickelodeon’s EVP of Animation Ramsey Naito, to whom he will report. Casemiro will be based in Nickelodeon’s Burbank headquarters.

“In addition to being a longtime collaborator and friend of Nickelodeon, Eryk is an immensely creative executive who has worked on some of the most beloved animated kids’ properties around the world. His leadership of our best-in-class preschool team will enable us to further expand our powerhouse portfolio for this next generation of kids,” Naito said.

Wall replaces Kim Rosenblum, EVP, Head of Marketing & Chief Creative Officer, Nickelodeon. Casimero is taking the place of Cathy Galeota, SVP, Preschool Content, Nickelodeon.

Wall joins Nickelodeon from Gimlet Media, a Spotify company. Before that, Prior to Gimlet, she was SVP and Head of Marketing at Hulu where she ran all marketing, promotion and creative for the company, overseeing the launches of The Mindy Project, Difficult People, Casual and The Handmaid’s Tale. Wall also launched Hulu’s commercial-free offering and the Hulu with Live TV bundle.

Before Hulu, Wall was VP of Marketing at Netflix, where she spearheaded new brand and launch campaigns for the company’s original programming: House of Cards, Orange is the New Black and Arrested Development. She also led creative for the launch of Netflix in the Netherlands and the Nordics.

Casemiro will continue to serve as an executive producer for Nickelodeon’s forthcoming reboot of Rugrats. He was a producer on the original series during his time as SVP of Creative Affairs at Klasky-Csupo Productions.

While at Klasky-Csupo, Casemiro was also responsible for the development and production of beloved Nickelodeon shows such as The Wild Thornberrys, Rocket Power, As Told By Ginger, and All Grown Up! He also led the development and production of feature films for Paramount Pictures including Rugrats Go Wild and The Wild Thornberrys Movie.

Most recently, Casemiro was the Chief Creative Officer for Zodiak Kids Studios, comprised of Marathon Media and Tele-Image in Paris, and the Foundation in London.