‘Love, Simon’ Star Nick Robinson To Join Broadway’s ‘To Kill A Mockingbird’

Nick Robinson Shutterstock

EXCLUSIVE Love, Simon star Nick Robinson will make his Broadway debut in the hit Aaron Sorkin adaptation of Harper Lee’s To Kill A Mockingbird, replacing the outgoing Will Pullen as Jem Finch in November, producer Scott Rudin announced.

And it won’t be the first time Robinson has played Scout’s brother, or even the first time he’s played the role in a production connected to its Broadway director Bartlett Sher.

Nick Robinson, Lino Marioni, Keaton Whittaker, Intiman Theatre 2007 Chris Bennion

Robinson, a Seattle native, made his stage debut in 2007 at age 12 in the role of Jem at Seattle’s Intiman Theatre, where Sher was artistic director. That version of Mockingbird was the Christopher Sergel adaptation that was more recently at the center of a legal tussle with the Rudin production.

Unlike the Sergel version, though, Sorkin’s adaptation features adult actors in the children’s roles, allowing Robinson to age into Sorkin’s Jem.

Robinson will take over the role beginning Tuesday, Nov. 5, alongside the previously announced Ed Harris, who will succeed Jeff Daniels as Atticus Finch as the production begins its second year at the Shubert Theatre.

In addition to his starring role in the 2018 Love, Simon, Robinson’s credits include a series regular role on the ABC Family series Melissa and Joey in 2010. Other credits include Native Son, Jurassic World, and Boardwalk Empire, among others.

He’ll now jump into a sell-out production that holds the record for the highest grossing American play in Broadway history. The production began previews last Nov. 1, recouping its capitalization 19 weeks later and filling seats every week.

Robinson is repped by Management 360 and UTA.

