‘NFL: The Grind’ Lines Up Brett Favre, Terrell Owens, More As Contributors On Epix Series

Some heavy hitters will be suiting up as contributors on NFL: The Grind, Epix announced today at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour.

The weekly series from the premium cable net and NFL Films is being billed as offering fans the final word on the week in football.

Joining the show’s roster of contributors are Pro Football Hall of Famers Brett Favre, Charles Woodson and Terrell Owens, along with legendary players DeMarcus Ware, Chad Johnson, Clinton Portis, and Michael Vick.

“Our goal with NFL: The Grind is to present fans with deeper insight and a more unique point of view of storytelling than they have seen during the NFL season,” said Epix President Michael Wright. “These legendary personalities will bring insight, access and perspective to the stories they will be part of that can’t be manufactured; it will be authentic, real and passionate.”

Added Ken Rodgers, NFL Films VP and senior coordinating producer: “No one knows the NFL like its former superstars, and we’re excited to bring these NFL legends back to where they feel most comfortable – onto the sidelines, into the locker rooms and up close and personal with The Grind of the 2019 NFL season.”

The series will be hosted by longtime sports journalist Rich Eisen.

NFL: The Grind will kick off at 9 p.m. ET on September 11, after Week 1 of the league’s 100th anniversary season.