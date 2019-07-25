News & Documentary Emmy Noms: PBS Dominates Again As CBS Nips HBO For Second – Full List

As usual, PBS tops the nominations for the News & Documentary Emmy Awards by a mile, with an ever wider margin over the field than last year. But the big news is how close HBO came to overtaking perennial No. 2 noms-hoarder CBS. Read the full list of nominees in 49 categories here.

The premium cabler racked up 32 noms to the Eye net’s 33 — that’s 10 more than HBO had in 2018 and two more for CBS. CNN (15), ABC (13), The New York Times (12) and Univision (10) are the only others is double digits (see chart below). The combined NBC News and MSNBC tallied 14 (nine and five, respectively). Netflix managed only six noms, fewer than half of what it scored last year.

CBS’ 60 Minutes again leads all programs with 23 News & Docu nominations, followed by HBO’s now-canceled Vice News Tonight with 18. No other single program is close.

PBS is led by 12 noms for Independent Lens, 10 for Frontline and six each for POV and PBS NewsHour.

“The clear, transparent and factual reporting provided by these journalists and documentarians is paramount to keeping our nation and its citizens informed,” said Adam Sharp, President & CEO of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, which presents the News & Doc Emmys. “Even while under attack, truth and the hard-fought pursuit of it must remain cherished, honored, and defended. These talented nominees represent true excellence in this mission and in our industry.”

NATAS said last week that NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award for her groundbreaking 50-year career covering domestic and international affairs.

The hardware will be doled out Tuesday, September 24, during a ceremony at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall in Manhattan.

Here is a list of nominees by network for the 40th annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards: