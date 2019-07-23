NewFest LGBTQ Film Festival Sets David Hatkoff As Executive Director

EXCLUSIVE: The New York City-based NewFest has set David Hotkoff as its new Executive Director. He will take the post on August 19 and will replace Robert Kushner, who announced his departure earlier this year.

In his new role, Hatkoff will oversee its programs, staff, fundraising efforts and fiscal management of the nonprofit organization that puts on the New York-based LGBTQ film festival and gives voice and visibility to the full spectrum of the LGBTQ experience by championing films, supporting storytellers and engaging audiences.

“Stories are vital — they lead to compassion and connection, and can teach us about our own humanity,” said Hatkoff. “The LGBTQ community has so many stories to tell, and I am honored to lead NewFest’s efforts to support these stories and these storytellers, and to create spaces for audiences to interact and engage around queer content. I can’t wait to get to work alongside our brilliant Director of Programming Nick McCarthy and an incredibly passionate Board and staff.”

Hatkoff served for the past 11 years in a senior leadership role at NYC’s Tony Award-winning Signature Theatre. He led marketing campaigns for Angels in America, Old Hats, The Piano Lesson, The Antipodes and Octet. Hatkoff was an integral part of Signature’s transition to its permanent home, the 75,000 square foot, Frank Gehry-designed Pershing Square Signature Center, which is a public-private partnership with the Related Cos and the City of New York.

Prior to Signature Theatre, Hatkoff worked at Lincoln Center Theater, helping market shows such as South Pacific and The Coast of Utopia. He is an advocate of queer issues, and studied in the MA program at New York University’s Gallatin School, with a focus in LGTBQ Studies.

NewFest is the largest convener of LGBTQ audiences in New York City. In addition to the annual Festival, NewFest produces annual and monthly programs that make LGBTQ film accessible throughout the year, such as the monthly series NewFest at The Center Presents and the retrospective series Coming Out Again. The 31st Annual New York LGBTQ Film Festival will take place October 23-29.