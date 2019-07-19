New ‘The Walking Dead’ Series Casts Annet Mahendru & Aliyah Royale

AMC has rounded out the cast for the third The Walking Dead series. Annet Mahendru (Huck) and Aliyah Royale (Iris) join previously announced Alexa Mansour (Hope), Nicolas Cantu (Elton) and Hal Cumpston (Silas) as cast members in the third series of the franchise which begins production in and around Richmond, VA next week. AMC announced the casting news today immediately following the show’s panel at Comic-Con International in San Diego.

The untitled third series will focus on the first generation to come-of-age in the apocalypse as we know it. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever. Grown-up and cemented in their identities, both good and bad. Jordan Vogt-Roberts (You’re the Worst, Kong: Skull Island) will direct the series co-created by Scott Gimple and The Walking Dead veteran writer and producer Matt Negrete who will serve as the series showrunner.

Produced and distributed by AMC Studios, the series will premiere on AMC in spring 2020.

Known for her role as Nina Kilova on FX’s The Americans, Mahendru most recently appeared as Elena Evanovich in Amazon’s The Romanoffs. She also appeared in a season-long arc on FX’s Tyrant. On the film side, Mahendru played Isabelle in writer-director Randy Moore’s controversial indie feature Escape From Tomorrow and voiced the role of Eva in Penguins Of Madagascar. She’s repped by Paradigm, Bohemia Entertainment and Nelson Davis LLP.

Royale is known for her work on The Red Line. Her other credits include TNT’s Major Crimes, Bounce TV’s Mann and Wife and the NBC TV movie Strange Calls. She’s repped by Abrams Artists Agency and Dream Talent Management.