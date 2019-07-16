New Hollywood Podcast: Natasha Rothwell Talks ‘Insecure’, Keeps Tight-Lipped On ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

Actor, writer and overall queen Natasha Rothwell is best known as fan favorite Kelli on Insecure (she’s the one who peed her pants after getting tazed at Coachella in case you haven’t kept up). She keeps it real and calls everyone on their bullsh*t on the show — and Rothwell isn’t that far off, but she definitely has more of a filter. She makes sure every day that she lets a certain president know that “he is trash” and is quick-witted, clever, thoughtful and badass in everything she says, writes and does.

Rothwell stopped by Deadline’s New Hollywood Podcast to talk about a menagerie of topics including what’s in store for her Kelli in Insecure (they are currently hard at work in the writers room for season 4) as well as splitting from her agent during the WGA-ATA negotiations and working on the lovely romantic teen comedy Love, Simon and the forthcoming film adaptation of the popular video game Sonic the Hedgehog movie. But the one thing she dodged — no matter how hard we pried — was any and all questions about Wonder Woman 1984. She did, however, share with us who she think would make the perfect love interest for Kelli on Insecure.

Listen to the episode below.