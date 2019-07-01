UPDATE, 4 PM: It’s official. Netflix has given an 11-episode series order to The Sandman, based on Neil Gaiman’s DC comic, from Warner Bros TV.

Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman, Grey’s Anatomy) is slated to write and serve as showrunner on the series. Gaiman will executive produce alongside David Goyer.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the brilliant team that is Neil Gaiman, David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg to finally bring Neil’s iconic comic book series, The Sandman, to life onscreen,” said Channing Dungey, VP, Original Series, Netflix. “From its rich characters and storylines to its intricately built-out worlds, we’re excited to create an epic original series that dives deep into this multi-layered universe beloved by fans around the world.”

PREVIOUSLY, June 30, 5:04 PM: It’s not a dream — Neil Gaiman’s Sandman is finally coming to television. After being stuck in development limbo for decades, Netflix is nearing a deal with Warner Bros. TV for a series order of an adaptation of the popular comic book series from DC Comics’ Vertigo imprint. Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman, Grey’s Anatomy) is slated to write and serve as showrunner on the series. Gaiman will executive producer alongside David Goyer.

When it was announced that a selection of Vertigo titles were going to New Line, Sandman was originally slated to be a film with Joseph Gordon-Levitt directing and starring. He exited the feature three years ago after creative differences. The project even goes back further when Gaiman said that an adaptation was in the works while at Comic-Con. Gaiman and Goyer were also involved in the film adaptation.

Once closed, this will be yet another franchise to add to Gaiman’s TV arsenal. He currently has American Gods on Starz as well as the new Amazon series Good Omens. The titular character of Lucifer appeared in The Sandman comics — and both will now be on Netflix.

Sandman charted a long, poetic story arc over its original 75-issue run that followed the adventures of Morpheus, lord of dreams and member of a pantheon of immortal beings called The Endless who personify certain universal concepts that, along with dream, includes death, desire, destiny, delirium, despair, and destruction.

Netflix declined to comment about the deal.