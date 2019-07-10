Netflix Vet Devin Griffin Joins BET As GM Of Subscription Streaming Service

BET Networks said Devin Griffin is joining the company as General Manager of BET+, the network’s forthcoming subscription streaming offering.

BET+, whose launch date and pricing has not yet been confirmed, will feature more than 1,000 hours of programming, including featured titles from Tyler Perry. New originals, plus existing series, movies and specials from BET will be on the service.

Prior to BET+, Devin was a producer and EVP of Story Lab US, where he co-founded and led the company’s foray into premium long-form content development. Devin also served in various senior content roles at Netflix. He formed and led the company’s unscripted group, commissioning and/or executive producing more than 40 series, including: the Emmy Award-winning Queer Eye, The Confession Tapes, Michael Jordan: The Last Dance, the Peabody-winning Hip-Hop Evolution, Shot in the Dark, and The Toys That Made Us.

Griffin will be based in LA, reporting to BET Networks president Scott Mills. As GM, Griffin will manage the BET+ P&L and oversee business strategy and operations, including original programming, content acquisitions, marketing, distribution, planning and analysis.

“We are thrilled to have Devin join the BET family and lead our new streaming service BET+. His fresh perspective and expertise in curating premium content will strengthen our position in the streaming landscape and drive subscriber growth, viewership and retention,” Mills said.

“I am beyond excited to be joining the BET brand at such a pivotal time in the industry. With BET+, I see a big opportunity to provide powerful, comprehensive programming to African Americans, and lovers of black culture, in the SVOD space. This audience has a voracious appetite for quality, authentic black stories and has been under-served for too long,” Griffin said.

During his tenure at Netflix, Devin also worked extensively on scripted drama, comedy, sci-fi, and anime. Devin brought a distinctive curatorial lens to the service, programming global hits such as the Emmy Award-winning Black Mirror, Designated Survivor, Chewing Gum, Z Nation, Wentworth, Van Helsing, Danger 5, Seven Deadly Sins and original stand-up specials from Tom Segura, Chelsea Peretti and Wyatt Cenac, among others.

Earlier in his career Devin served as Head of Business Development at Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video, where he conceptualized, co-founded, and oversaw Above Average, a premium comedy network and studio. He has also held key roles at the NBA and at Silver Chalice Ventures.