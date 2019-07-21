This fall Netflix is set to begin streaming Sound & Fury, an anime film based on a story by Grammy-winning recording artist Sturgill Simpson, the singer-songwriter announced tonight during a Comic-Con panel.

The movie is produced by Simpson and set entirely to music from his forthcoming album, also called Sound & Fury. The film and the album, from Elektra Records, will be released simultaneously.

Simpson merges American rock and Japanese animation in the film. The movie was written and directed by Jumpei Mizusaki, founder of renowned CG animation studio Kamikaze Douga (Batman Ninja).

Additional directors include Masaru Matsumoto of Grayscale Arts (Starship Troopers: Traitors of Mars), Michael Arias (The Animatrix), Henry Thurlow and Arthell Isom of D’Art Shtajio, and Koji Morimoto (Akira).

Takashi Okazaki, creator of Japanese manga series Afro Samurai, served as the film’s character designer. Shunsuke Ochiai executive produces.

Sound & Fury is the latest addition to Netflix’s growing slate of animated content.