Netflix Sets ‘The Witcher’ And ‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’ For Comic-Con

UPDATED with The Witcher photos: Netflix is heading down to San Diego Comic-Con with a pair of their highly anticipated new series The Witcher and The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. The streaming giant will take the stage at the coveted Hall H on July 19. Netflix also released first-look photos of The Witcher’s three lead characters, Geralt (Henry Cavill), Yennefer (Anya Cholatra), and Ciri (Freya Allan), and key art (see below).

Netflix

The original series The Witcher will be the first to take the stage on Friday, July 19 from 2:15 pm to 3 pm. Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Be among the first to get the exclusive scoop on the highly anticipated new Netflix original series centering around famed monster hunter, Geralt of Rivia. Be introduced to the world of The Continent, where humans, elves, witchers, gnomes, and monsters battle to survive and thrive, and where good and evil is not easily identified.

Netflix

Henry Cavill leads the show as Geralt of Rivia which has set Lauren Schmidt Hissrich (Marvel’s Daredevil, The Umbrella Academy) as writer, executive producer and showrunner of the series. The cast also includes Freya Allan (The War of the Worlds, Into The Badlands) as Ciri, Anya Chalotra (The ABC Murders, Wanderlust) as Yennefer, Jodhi May (Game of Thrones, Genius) as Calanthe, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Fortitude) as Eist, Adam Levy (Knightfall, Snatch) as Mousesack, MyAnna Buring (Ripper Street, Kill List) as Tissaia, Mimi Ndiweni (Black Earth Rising) as Fringilla, Therica Wilson-Read (Profile) as Sabrina, and Millie Brady (The Last Kingdom, Teen Spirit) as Renfri.

Following The Witcher will be the prequel based on Jim Henson’s groundbreaking 1982 feature film, The Dark Crystal. The panel, which is slated to take the Hall H dais from 3:30 pm to 5:15 pm, will give a sneak peek of the fantasy series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. In the prequel, three Gelfling discover the horrifying secret behind the Skeksis’ power and set out on an epic journey to ignite the fires of rebellion and save their world. Realized using classic puppetry with cutting edge visual effects, the cast and creators discuss all of your burning questions about bringing Thra to life.

The series includes a robust roster of voice talent with Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Nathalie Emmanuel leading as Rian, Brea and Deet, the three aforementioned Gelfling heroes. Other Gelfling characters are voiced by Caitriona Balfe, Helena Bonham Carter, Harris Dickinson, Natalie Dormer, Eddie Izzard, Theo James, Toby Jones, Shazad Latif, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mark Strong and Alicia Vikander. The Skeksis & Mystics are voiced by Harvey Fierstein, Mark Hamill, Ralph Ineson, Jason Isaacs, Keegan-Michael Key, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Simon Pegg, Andy Samberg. It was also recently announced that Lena Headey, Benedict Wong, Awkwafina, Sigourney Weaver, Hannah John-Kamen and Dave Goelz had joined the voice cast.

The full lineup for both panels has yet to be announced.

