Netflix Picks Up British Teen Psychodrama ‘The A List’ From Lionsgate-Backed Kindle Entertainment

Netflix has picked up British teen drama The A List and will launch its globally excluding the UK.

The series is produced by Lionsgate-backed producer Kindle Entertainment, which produced series including Henry Winkler-fronted kids’ series Hank Zipzer and Netflix/C4 VR thriller Kiss Me First.

The A-List is a 13-part drama produced for BBC’s digital platform iPlayer. It explores universal teen concerns of friendship, romance, loyalty and betrayal.

The show centers around Mia, played by Lisa Ambalavner (Doctors), who arrives at an idyllic summer camp expecting to be Queen Bee, but the ‘holiday of a lifetime’ turns into a twisted nightmare with the arrival of the mysterious Amber, played by Safe’s Ellie Duckles. Shot on the Scottish west coast, the show features pervasive psychological tension and themes of teen betrayal.

The A List is written by Dan Berlinka, who has worked on Thunderbirds Are Go! and Shaun The Sheep and Nina Metivier, who was a scripted editor of Jodie Whittaker’s first season of Doctor Who and is now writing her own episode for Whittaker’s second season. It is exec produced by Kindle co-founder Anne Brogan.

Brogan said, “The A List is an intense and powerfully addictive drama for teen audiences everywhere. Dan and Nina have created a dark and compelling world brought to life by incredible performances from the show’s incredible young cast. We’re thrilled that Netflix is introducing this haunting psychodrama to a global audience.”