Netflix Sets August Launch For Fashion-Forward Reality Series ‘Styling Hollywood’

Styling Hollywood (Credit: Netflix)
Netflix

Netflix is upping its fashion game.

The streamer announced today it will begin airing fashion-focused reality series Styling Hollywood next month.

The show follows celebrity stylist Jason Bolden and his interior designer husband Adair Curtis as they run their lifestyle company JSN STUDIO while balancing marriage and life’s ups and downs.

With their crew of colorful employees, the two work with some of black Hollywood’s most familiar faces, including Taraji P. Henson, Gabrielle Union, Eve, and Ava DuVernay, just to name a few.

Styling Hollywood is produced by Kingdom Reign Entertainment and ITV America. Carlos King, David George and Jordana Hochman serve as executive producers with Angela Rae Berg serving as executive producer and showrunner.

Season 1 of the series begins streaming globally August 30 on Netflix.

