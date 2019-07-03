Netflix Sets Up UK Production Hub At Pinewood’s Shepperton Studios

As has been rumoured for a while now, Netflix is setting up a production hub in the UK at Pinewood’s Shepperton Studios, which has been home to a string of Marvel and Disney tentpoles in recent years.

The first production to shoot in the 14-stage studio space is the streamer’s currently-shooting fantasy pic The Old Guard with Charlize Theron and Chiwetel Ejiofor. The space also includes workshops and office spaces.

“Shepperton has been synonymous with world class film for nearly a century and it’s an important production hub for the U.K. creative community today,” said Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos. “We’re incredibly proud to be part of that heritage. This investment will ensure that British creators and producers have first rate production facilities and a world stage for their work.”

According to the streamer, over the last year more than 25,000 cast, crew and extras have worked on 40 Netflix productions across the UK. These include Sex Education in Wales, Outlaw King in Scotland and The Crown at Elstree Studios. That number is set to increase in 2019, with productions such as Jingle Jangle at Arborfield Studios, Cursed at Langley Studios and Julian Fellowes’ The English Game, which recently started filming in Manchester.

The UK growth comes as Netflix expands aggressively across Europe, including in Spain where the company has launched a vast Madrid production hub. Netflix already operates a large central London office and has bases in Netherlands and Paris. German and Italian expansion is expected next.

Pinewood is also growing its footprint with UK studio space in such high demand.

“Netflix’s decision to base their production hub at Shepperton is a strong vote of support for the Pinewood Group and gives us great confidence as we expand our U.K. studios,” said Paul Golding, chairman, Pinewood Group. “Our plans, which represent the single biggest expansion of stage space across the U.K., will see Pinewood Group open twenty-two new sound stages, enabling us to host even more productions.”