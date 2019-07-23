Netflix Picks Up Navajo Basketball Docuseries From Golfer Rickie Fowler, WorkShop Content Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has picked up docu-series Basketball or Nothing, which comes from pro golfer Rickie Fowler’s Main Event Productions and independent production company WorkShop Content Studios.

The show will premiere on August 2.

Shot on location in Chinle, AZ, the series tracks the boys basketball team at the high school in the town, which is on the Navajo Nation reservation, the largest tribal area in America.

The series depicts the difficulties of life in Navajo Nation, where the median household income is less than $30,000 and many residents lack running water and electricity. Alcoholism and suicide are prevalent on the reservation.

The Chinle High Wildcats are able to escape for short periods by playing basketball in a state-of-the-art gym. As they seek a state championship, the team draws crowds of 6,000 people in a town of only 4,500 residents. The team’s up-tempo style of play is known as “rezball” and the team as the show begins is coming off of a season when they won 18 games. The pressure is on.

“Rickie and I are excited to be working with Netflix to put this important series in front of the public,” WorkShop Content Studios CEO Tom Farrell said. “Basketball or Nothing tells a story that, while unfamiliar to the majority of Americans, is a story that deserves to be told and felt. As an athlete and part Native American, Rickie helped us ensure that the series remained real and true to the team and its loyal fans on the reservation.”

Fowler, whose grandmother is Navajo, added, “These Navajo kids face many obstacles and hardships both on and off the court. Working with Tom and The WorkShop Content Studios provided a great opportunity for me to help tell their stories.”

Since earning his PGA Tour card in 2009, Fowler has won five tournaments, including the Players Championship in 2015. Last weekend, he finished tied for sixth in the Open Championship in Portrush, Northern Ireland.

The series was conceived by Matt Howley of WorkShop Content Studios. Along with Fowler, Farrell and Howley, the show’s executive producers also include Todd Donnelly and Joseph Witthohn; Notah Begay III, a former pro golfer and current golf analyst who was the first full-blooded Native American to play on PGA Tour; and Sam MacNaughton, Fowler’s agent.