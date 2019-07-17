Netflix Reveals Viewer Data For ‘Our Planet’, ‘Dead To Me’, ‘Always Be My Maybe’, More

Netflix said Wednesday in a note to investors after releasing its second-quarter 2019 earnings that its original docuseries Our Planet was watched by 33 million households. That makes the nature series, which scored 10 Emmy nominations yesterday, the streamer’s most-watched original docuseries to date.

The streamer has been a bit more forthcoming with viewership data of late. It recently said that When They See Us, Ava DuVernay’s four-part original series about the Central Park Five, was its most-watched series in the U.S. every day since through at least June 12. Today it said that total has reached 25M households in its first four weeks.

Netflix also said the Christina Applegate-Linda Cardellini series Dead To Me was watched by 30M households in its first month; the series, which scored Applegate an Emmy nom yesterday, has been renewed for a second season.

Netflix today touted its 117 total Emmy noms garnered Tuesday, second only to HBO.

After revealing that its latest Adam Sandler movie Murder Mystery was seen by 30.9M households in its first three days, Netflix said today the pic co-starring Jennifer Aniston is now the most watched of all of Sandler’s Netflix movie efforts, growing to 73M households in its first four weeks.

Other notable numbers coming out of Netflix’s original movies over their first four weeks: The Ali Wong-Randall Park rom-com Always Be My Maybe was viewed by 32M households, while the Noah Centineo-starring The Perfect Date was at 48M.