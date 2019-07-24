‘Moana’ Star Auli’i Cravalho To Lead Cast In Movie ‘Sorta Like A Rock Star’ For Netflix & Director Brett Haley

EXCLUSIVE: Auli’i Cravalho, the voice of Disney smash Moana, has been set to lead cast in Netflix’s feature drama Sorta Like A Rock Star‘, which will now be directed by Brett Haley (Hearts Beat Loud).

Principal photography is set to begin this October on the movie about a teenage girl who, despite difficult circumstances, is preternaturally optimistic about the world and her place in it. She often helps those around her, resulting in powerful bonds with a disparate group of outsiders in her community, until she faces a devastating loss and can no longer ignore the challenges in her own life. Additional casting is under way.

This will be Cravalho’s first non-animated movie. The actress most recently starred in NBC series Rise. Bryce Dallas Howard was previously aboard to direct but we hear had to drop off for scheduling reasons.

Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Lee Stollman are producing with Temple Hill Entertainment’s Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner. The two firms last collaborated on The Maze Runner films for Fox. Executive producer is Jonathan Montepare. Script is still being finalized so writing credits are not yet set.

Haley most recently directed the musical comedy Hearts Beat Loud starring Nick Offerman and Kiersey Clemons. He is currently in post-production on Netflix movie All The Bright Places starring Elle Fanning and Justice Smith. He also wrote and directed The Hero which premiered at Sundance last year.

The Gotham Group previously collaborated with Netflix on Kodachrome. They are currently in production on Henry Selick’s Wendell & Wild for the streamer and have Star Girl for Disney+. Temple Hill is in production on Kevin Hart movie Fatherhood and has series Mr Mercedes ongoing.