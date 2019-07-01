Netflix Orders ‘Midnight Mass’ Horror Series From ‘The Haunting Of Hill House’s Mike Flanagan & Trevor Macy

EXCLUSIVE: Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy, the duo behind The Haunting of Hill House, are expanding their portfolio at Netflix. The streaming platform has ordered a second series from Flanagan and Macy titled Midnight Mass. It stems from the multi-year TV deal Netflix signed with the pair and their Intrepid Pictures earlier this year.

The seven-episode Midnight Mass follows an isolated island community that experiences miraculous events — and frightening omens — after the arrival of a charismatic, mysterious young priest. Flanagan will direct and serve as an executive producer alongside Macy. The project has no relation to the Midnight, Mass Vertigo comics.

Netflix

The pickup for Midnight Mass follows the breakout success of Haunting of Hill House, which led to Netflix ordering a second installment, The Haunting of Bly Manor, turning the series into a horror franchise.

Based on the book of the same name by Shirley Jackson, The Haunting of Hill House starred Michiel Huisman, Elizabeth Reaser, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, Victoria Pedretti, Carla Gugino, Henry Thomas and Timothy Hutton.

Pedretti returns as star of Haunting of Bly Manor, based on Henry James psychological gothic horror novella, which is set to debut in 2020.

Filmmaker Flanagan and producer Macy first collaborated on the 2014 feature Oculus. They continued to work together in the horror and thriller realm with Gerald’s Game, Hush and Before I Wake, all of which have streamed on Netflix, before the duo expanded their collaboration to TV with Hill House.