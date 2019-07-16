Netflix Edits ’13 Reasons Why’ Suicide Scene Following Complaints

Netflix has made the decision to edit a scene from the season one finale of 13 Reasons Why, which depicted one of the characters taking her life.

The nearly three-minute scene showed actress Katherine Langford’s character Hannah take a razor blade to one of her wrists while sitting in a bathtub. Her mother, played by Kate Walsh, discovers Hannah’s lifeless body in the blood-filled water. The graphic scene prompted complaints, leading Netflix to edit it two years later.

“We’ve heard from many young people that 13 Reasons Why encouraged them to start conversations about difficult issues like depression and suicide and get help—often for the first time,” Netflix said in a statement Tuesday. “As we prepare to launch Season 3 later this summer, we’ve been mindful about the ongoing debate around the show. So on the advice of medical experts, including Dr. Christine Moutier, Chief Medical Officer at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, we’ve decided with creator Brian Yorkey and the producers to edit the scene in which Hannah takes her own life from Season 1.”

13 Reasons Why deals with teen suicide, bullying, drunk driving and rape in graphic detail, and premiered in 2017.

As Deadline reported in April, a study showed teen suicide rates spiked after the series premiered.

Researchers at Nationwide Children’s Hospital found that the month following the March 2017 debut of the series, suicides increased by 28% among boys ages 10-17, the highest rate of the five-year study period in the age group. The nine months after the show’s release saw an extra 195 deaths by suicide in this age group, more than expected given historical trends.