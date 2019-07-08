Netflix’s ‘Cannon Busters’ Adaptation Finally Sets Release Date

It’s official. After a long gestation, LeSean Thomas’s Cannon Busters is coming to Netflix. The highly anticipated adaptation of the comic book created by Thomas will be released on August 15 on the streaming giant.

The announcement was made Sunday during Los Angeles’ Anime Expo via Netflix’s sci-fi and fantasy twitter account NX. In a video Thomas announced the date. The caption of the post reads: “It’s based on a comic book that I drew, so very excited to have the opportunity to adapt it into an animated feature. Cannon Busters drops August 15 on Netflix.”

First published in 2005, Cannon Busters follows the adventures of S.A.M, a high-end friendship droid who’s joined by a quirky, discarded maintenance robot and a brash, deadly fugitive. Together, the unlikely trio embarks on an unforgettable journey in a fantastic and dangerous world in search of S.A.M’s best friend, the heir to a kingdom under siege.

The journey to Netflix has been a long one since it was first published in 2005. After gaining popularity, Thomas started a Kickstarter campaign in 2014 to adapt Cannon Busters into a feature. It was then announced that the feature would be released on Netflix as a series in 2017 and then pushed to 2018. It was later shelved — until now. Fans of the series will be able to see the adaptation in a little bit over a month on Netflix.

Watch the video announcement below.