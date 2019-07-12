Netflix Appoints BBC Studios Exec Jackie Lee-Joe As Chief Marketing Officer

Netflix has appointed former BBC Studios exec Jackie Lee-Joe as Chief Marketing Officer.

Lee-Joe will start at the online giant in September and will relocate to Los Angeles. She succeeds Kelly Bennett, who announced his retirement from the company earlier this year after seven years in the gig.

Lee-Joe joins at a crucial time given Netflix’s ambitious international growth plan, its awards push and the increasing competition from rival streaming services.

The executive has served as CMO at UK broadcaster BBC since 2015. She joined BBC from Skype, where she was Global Director for Audience, Entertainment Marketing & Broadcast Media. Previous stops include Virgin Mobile, Carphone Warehouse and Orange.

Lee-Joe becomes the second senior BBC executive to get a top job in Hollywood in recent weeks following the news that BBC Studios Americas president Ann Sarnoff has been chosen as the new CEO of Warner Bros. As the world becomes ever-more connected and international plays an increasingly important role in the business plans of the U.S. studios, hiring execs with international nous seems to be a growing trend.

Netflix continues to shuffle its leadership pack after Spencer Neumann was appointed chief financial officer in January and Rachel Whetstone joined from Facebook last summer to lead global communications.

“Jackie is a truly original thinker with a wealth of global experience – making her the perfect fit as our next Chief Marketing Officer. I’m excited to work with her in promoting our brand and original programming in new and creative ways to members all around the world,” said Ted Sarandos, Netflix Chief Content Officer.

“Netflix is a much loved and respected brand, entertaining audiences everywhere with it’s rich and thought provoking original programming. I’m thrilled to be joining one of the world’s most creative, dynamic and fearlessly innovative companies,” said Lee-Joe.

BBC Studios is the commercial arm of the BBC, whose hit exports include Doctor Who, Strictly Come Dancing, Top Gear, Blue Planet, War And Peace, and Killing Eve.