Neil Diamond Bio-Musical Headed To Broadway, With Book By ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Writer Anthony McCarten

A Neil Diamond bio-musical, with a score by the iconic singer-songwriter and a book by Bohemian Rhapsody writer Anthony McCarten, is heading to Broadway. Producers Ken Davenport and Bob Gaudio announced today that the as-yet-untitled project is in development.

Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening) will direct.

Diamond – the man behind “Sweet Caroline,” “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers” and “Song Sung Blue,” to name just a small few – said in a statement, “I’ve always loved Broadway. The inspiration for many of my early songs came from shows like West Side Story, My Fair Lady and Fiddler on the Roof, so it seems only fitting to bring my songs to The Great White Way. I’m honored and excited to be working with this great team.”

Said McCarten, “On the mantle-piece in my childhood home in New Zealand, there were always two pictures: one was of the Pope, the other of Neil Diamond. The epic musical catalogue of this Rock and Roll Hall of Famer flowed endlessly off our family record player. As a child you took it into yourself, and to this day I can recite the lyrics of his hits deep into their second or third verses. Imagine my excitement, then, when the opportunity arose to work with Neil on a musical based on his life and music. A very, very easy and so sweet ‘Yes!’”

Producer Gaudio added, “Having been intimately associated with one very special biographical musical, I am clearly a fan of the form. And as a fellow member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I remain in awe of Neil Diamond’s contribution to American popular culture, music, and of his incredible life story.”

Additional details will be announced shortly.