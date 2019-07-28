Neil deGrasse Tyson Will Remain Hayden Planetarium Director After Sex Misconduct Investigation Ends

Neil deGrasse Tyson will stay as director of New York’s Hayden Planetarium after the organization’s investigation into two womens’ sexual misconduct claims ended.

Tyson “remains an employee and director of the Hayden Planetarium,” said a statement from the American Museum of Natural History. The planetarium is part of the American Museum of Natural History.

The apparent exoneration of Tyson follows other misconduct accusations against the famous astrophysicist/TV personality last November. Those complaints prompted Fox, Nat Geo and the series producers to launch a probe.

While it was ongoing, Fox and Nat Geo put on hold the Season 2 premiere of science docuseries Cosmos, originally slated for March 3, 2019. Meanwhile, Nat Geo pulled its Tyson-hosted StarTalk off the air after the new allegations surfaced.

In the Hayden Planetarium case, two women accused Tyson of sexual misconduct in an article that appeared last November. One, a Bucknell University professor, alleged Tyson examed her solar system tattoo and then “followed the tattoo into” her dress. In a separate incident, a former assistant on his Cosmos show claimed he made uncomfortable sexual advances.

Cosmos and StarTalk returned to Fox and National Geographic’s lineups after their investigations.