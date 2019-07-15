‘Luther’ Creator Neil Cross Pens Ghost Murder Drama ‘Because The Night’ For ITV & ‘Hard Sun’ Producer Euston Films

Luther creator Neil Cross has scored a four-part drama about ghosts and murder for British broadcaster ITV.

The network has commissioned Because The Night, produced by Hard Sun producer Euston Films. Inspired by Cross’ own novel Burial, the series follows the well-meaning but directionless Nathan, who has a terrible secret he’s long prayed would stay buried and for which he’s long worked hard to make recompense. Almost a decade into his new and devoted married life, Nathan is rocked to the core when Bob, an unwelcome face from the past, turns up on his doorstep with shocking news that triggers a series of catastrophic decisions which cleverly drive a tense and compelling narrative of psychological suspense, dread, love and possible redemption.

Euston Films is backed by Fremantle, where Cross struck an overall deal in December 2017.

The series was commissioned by ITV’s Head of Drama, Polly Hill and will be exec produced by Euston Films Managing Director Kate Harwood and Noemi Spanos (Dublin Murders). Niall MacCormick (The Victim) will direct each of the four episodes. Fremantle will sell internationally.

Cross said, “I’m truly excited to be working with ITV to make Because the Night. It’s one of my favourite stories: a tale of psychological suspense, of guilt and ghosts and murder. Oh, and love. Always love. Our job is to make viewers want to sleep with the lights on. We’re looking forward to it.”

Hill said, “I’m delighted to be working with Neil Cross and Euston Films on Because the Night – a taught gripping contemporary thriller, which is both chilling and compelling. Neil’s adaptation of his original novel promises to be unmissable TV drama and I’m thrilled he’s agreed to do this for ITV.”

Kate Harwood and Noemi Spanos added, “Working with the brilliant Neil Cross on this bold and gripping four parter is a real thrill for us. Because the Night sent shivers down our spine when we read it and we can’t wait to bring Neil’s fresh, contemporary take on his original story to the ITV audience.”