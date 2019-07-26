Neal Moritz Re-Ups Overall Deal At Sony Pictures TV

EXCLUSIVE: Prolific producer Neal H. Moritz has signed a new three-year overall deal with Sony Pictures Television for his Original Film banner.

Under the new pact, Moritz and Pavun Shetty, who has closed a new deal to remain Head of TV at Original, will continue to work on the company’s existing series for Sony TV: Preacher, which is heading into its final season on AMC, S.W.A.T, picked up for a third season at CBS, and The Boys, recently renewed for a second season by Amazon ahead of its series premiere today.

Additionally, Moritz and Shetty will continue to shepherd development of new live-action drama and comedy series as well as animation for network, cable and streaming platforms. The company’s current development slate includes I Know What You Did Last Summer at Amazon, a YA horror series based on the Moritz-produced hit movie franchise, with James Wan attached to direct and Shay Hatten writing; and The Wanted at FX, “America’s most epic true crime story,” written by Shawn Ryan based on the upcoming novel by journalist John Tayman, which tells the history of the FBI’s Top Ten Most Wanted Program.

“We are elated to be continuing our partnership with Neal and Pavun. They are among the most esteemed and prolific producers in all of television and we have enjoyed much success together,” SPT President Jeff Frost said. “Their taste and producing acumen is beyond compare and we look forward to continued mutual prosperity together.”

In a competitive situation, Sony TV stepped up to keep Moritz who has emerged as one of the studio’s most prolific producers since returning to Sony four years ago. Since then, Original has generated four series for the studio, Preacher, S.W.A.T., The Boys and Syfy’s Happy!, all of which have gone on to multiple seasons.

“At this point in my career, the most important thing to me is to be able to work with partners who give me true creative freedom and incredible financial support so that I can make great television,” Moritz said. “I’m thrilled to be extending our relationship with Mike (Hopkins), Jeff, Chris (Parnell), Jason (Clodfelter) and their team at Sony.”

Moritz, whose Original Film has a first-look movie deal at Paramount, is behind the Fast & Furious franchise, and is currently in production on Fast & Furious 9, as well as 21 Jump Street franchise. The company’s upcoming feature slate also includes Art Of Racing In the Rain, Sonic the Hedgehog, Bloodshot, Escape Room 2 and Wonderland. In TV, Moritz previously executive produced The Big C for Sony TV as well as Prison Break. He is repped by UTA for television and attorney Howard Abramson.