NBCUniversal International Studios Hires ‘Hellboy’ & ‘Lost In Space’ Producer Marc Helwig To Bolster LA Scripted Ranks

EXCLUSIVE: NBCUniversal International Studios has bolstered its scripted ranks with the hire of Hellboy and Lost in Space producer Marc Helwig.

Helwig has joined this month as Executive Vice President, Scripted and is based in the company’s LA division, reporting to London-based International Studios President Jeff Wachtel.

He is coming off the back of a first-look producing deal at Legendary, where he served as exec produced on Netflix’s Lost in Space, which launched last year and has been picked up for a second season, and Mike Mignola’s feature of reboot of Hellboy for Lionsgate. Helwig (left) will work closely with International Studios’ development teams and production companies including Downton Abbey producer Carnival, Matchbox Pictures, Heyday Television, Working Title TV and Lark Productions to support U.S. based development, sales and production. He will also lead the company’s relationship with U.S. networks and SVOD buyers.

Prior to producing, Marc served as a motion picture and literary agent in London and Los Angeles. At ICM, Paradigm and Jeff Berg’s Resolution Entertainment, he represented the likes of Andy Muschietti (It), Neil Marshall (Game of Thrones) and Corin Hardy (The Nun).

Jeff Wachtel, President, NBCUniversal International Studios said, “We have a very talented development team in our LA office and in Marc we have found a skillful leader who bridges both the business and creative side of the business. With Marc onboard we will supercharge our efforts to continue to grow our production slate, working with some of the very best new and established creative talent in the business.”

Helwig added, “I am thrilled to join NBCUniversal International Studios at such an exciting time for the studio and help build on its many prolific successes as well as capitalize on the enormous opportunities available in the global marketplace. Under Jeff’s leadership the studio is well positioned for an innovative charge in creating world class content for a global audience. I am very excited to be a part of this next phase in the studio’s exciting evolution.”