NBC Brings Wildly Immersive ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’, ‘Superstore’ And ‘The Good Place’ Activations To Comic-Con

NBC went all out this year for their Comic-Con activations. The peacock network took over its usual high-traffic hot spot directly across the street from the San Diego Convention Center and had a trifecta of attractions for fans that focused on NBC comedies — particularly Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Superstore and The Good Place.

The most immersive and interactive of the trio is Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which literally throws you into the madness of the 99th precinct’s bullpen complete with desks of each character. Essentially, it’s an escape room. After being “recruited” and going through an orientation (meaning a live actor and a pre-taped featuring show stars Adam Samberg, Terry Crews and Joe Lo Truglio) you are split up into teams and enter the wilds of the 99th precinct bullpen which is full of characters. You are assigned a team leader who takes you on four investigations to solve around the space. The first team to solve all four and crack a code wins. It is quite on-brand for the cult favorite comedy.

For Comic-Con, the lobby of the Hard Rock Cafe in the Gaslamp Quarter has transformed into the fictional Cloud 9 store from Superstore. Hotel check-in kiosks look exactly like Cloud 9 checkout counters. Across the way is an actual Cloud 9 set up with cleverly placed products from other NBC series including Dunder Mifflin paper, Sabre products (the Pyramid!) and Schrute Farms Beets from The Office as well as an oversized Sweetums candy bar from Parks and Recreation. Sadly, none of them are really for sale — but on the plus side, you can take a photo of yourself as Cloud 9 employee of the month!

To end the NBC Comic-Con activation trifecta is the “Interdimensional Hole of Pancakes” from The Good Place. NBC transformed a restaurant in the Hard Rock Cafe hotel into a fully functioning “IHOP” restaurant with themed food and drinks from the popular series. And every 30 minutes or so, a beam of lights invade the restaurant, giving you that real bizarre Good Place feel.

Also, tucked away in the corner of the Gaslamp is a Seinfeld setup of vending machines that include Junior Mints — something Jerry would love. Keep an eye out for it, because if you blink you might miss it.

Comic-Con officially kicks off today and continues through July 21.