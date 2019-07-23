National Geographic unveiled a new James Cameron ocean exploration docuseries and several specials as parts of its presentation Tuesday at TCA in Beverly Hills.

Nat Geo has ordered Mission OceanX (working title) a six-episode ocean exploration series and cross-platform event with James Cameron. Mission OceanX will combine high-end, character-driven documentary with blue-chip sequences to capture the drama and thrill of exploration, according to Nat Geo. The series will take audiences aboard the maiden voyage of Alucia2 to explore the farthest frontiers of the world’s oceans, 95 percent of which are entirely unexplored. Joining Cameron will be a handpicked team of pioneering filmmakers and world-leading scientists.

Mission OceanX will be co-produced by BBC Studios’ Natural History Unit and OceanX Media for National Geographic. For Earthship, Cameron and Maria Wilhelm are executive producers. Roger Webb, Orla Doherty and Stephen Rankin are executive producers for BBC Studios. Ray Dalio, Mark Dalio and Joe Ruffolo are executive producers for OceanX Media.

The network also will premiere Jane Goodall: The Hope, anew two hour special following the success of the award-winning feature documentary Jane; Hidden Kingdoms of China – new two hour natural history special, as well Everest: The Greatest Mystery special, among others.

Nat Geo Wild announced a September 8 premiere date for its new six-part series Dog: Impossible with dog behavior specialist Matt Beisner, which tells inspiring second-chance stories for man’s best friend. Each episode follows Beisner and his pioneering, progressive approach to changing canine behavior as he focuses on the unique needs of each animal, from detachment issues to aggression driven by fear.

Dog: Impossible is produced by High Noon Entertainment, an ITV America company for Nat Geo Wild. For High Noon Entertainment, Scott Feeley, Jim Berger and Corinna Robbins are executive producers with Amy Elkins serving as co-executive producer.

Other news announced in connection with the TCA presentation is documentary special Women of Impact, which serves as a companion to the new Nat Geo book Women: The National Geographic Image Collection. The special features nearly 40 new and archival interviews with female explorers, journalists, activists and policymakers. It’s set for premiere this fall.

Women Of Impact is produced by National Geographic. Lisa Feit is producer, and Melanie Sams is executive producer.

Nat Geo also revealed that Season 2 of its hit series, Drain the Oceans, will feature a special episode that features an unprecedented 3D survey of the Thai cave rescue. By digitally draining the water from the flooded cave system, the series shows exactly how the group of 12 boys and their soccer coach were trapped, and why it took rescuers three weeks to free them from the extensive underground network in July last year. Season 2 of Drain The Oceans, from Mallinson Sadler Productions, is currently airing on National Geographic Channel. The special episode, Drain the Oceans: Thai Cave Rescue, will premiere in the U.S. on Monday, Sept. 2 at, 9/8c and air globally later in the year in 171 countries and 43 languages.

Drain the Oceans is produced by Mallinson Sadler Productions for National Geographic. For Mallinson Sadler Productions, the executive producers are Crispin Sadler, Phil Craig, Tom Adams and Jobim Sampson, with series producer Savas Georgalis.